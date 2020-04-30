High heat expected in San Diego County today

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Temperatures will soar well into the triple digits today in the San Diego County deserts as sweltering conditions are expected to grip the region until this weekend.

High pressure centered over Baja California will continue to build this week, with temperatures expected to peak on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Desert areas could reach 110 and 107, respectively, on those days.

The NWS issued a heat advisory that will be in effect from 10 a.m. today to 9 p.m. Friday in the western valleys. An excessive heat watch will also take effect at...