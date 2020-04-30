Homeless transition house relies on structure to change lives

Kevin, a lead resident at a Project T.O.U.C.H. homeless transitional housing in Fallbrook washes the dishes inside the home where men recovering from homelessness transition into permanent housing.

Kevin, who asked Village News to only use his first name, is in charge of running a transitional house for the homeless in Fallbrook; the home is owned by Project T.O.U.C.H. It is a place, he said, which is changing the lives of men that have fallen on hard times and are looking to pick themselves up.

One thing that he wants to make abundantly clear is, it is not a homeless shelter.

"We don't call this a homeless shelter because it's not a homeless shelter," he said. "This is not a drug rehab house. This is not a halfway house. This is not a group home. This is a transitional house. You c...