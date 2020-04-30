May 7 is business personal property tax filing deadline

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk Ernest J. Dronenburg, Jr. is reminding all business, aircraft and vessel owners that Thursday, May 7, is the State of California mandated deadline for filing unsecured business personal property statements.

Filings must be postmarked on or before May 7 to avoid a 10% late filing penalty. The unsecured property tax bills are issued based on the statements filed by May 7 and have to be paid before Aug. 31, 2020.

Assessor Dronenburg said, “During these difficult times my office is working proactively to help taxpayers avoid any pe...