Spring heat wave maintains summer-like conditions in SD County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A spring hot spell kept things toasty in the San Diego area today, breaking some local heat records in advance of a predicted slow cooling trend.

The summery conditions, which have gripped the county since Wednesday, generated maximum temperatures this afternoon up to the high 80s along the coast, in the mid-90s across the inland valleys and in the mountains, and into the triple digits in the deserts, according to the National Weather Service.

Record thermometer readings for the date included 97 degrees in Escondido, exceeding the prior May 7 milestone of 94, set in 2004; 92 in Ramona, (90, 2007); 83 on Palomar Mountain (82, 1989); and 95 in Campo (92, 2001). In the arid, sun-baked Borrego area, the high of 106 tied the prior record, set in 1990.

An incoming low-pressure atmospheric system is expected to bring a gradual drop in temperatures to around seasonal averages along with increasing low clouds west of the mountains from Friday through early next week, the NWS advised.