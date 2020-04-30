Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Spring heat wave maintains summer-like conditions in SD County

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/7/2020 at 7:34pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A spring hot spell kept things toasty in the San Diego area today, breaking some local heat records in advance of a predicted slow cooling trend.

The summery conditions, which have gripped the county since Wednesday, generated maximum temperatures this afternoon up to the high 80s along the coast, in the mid-90s across the inland valleys and in the mountains, and into the triple digits in the deserts, according to the National Weather Service.

Record thermometer readings for the date included 97 degrees in Escondido, exceeding the prior May 7 milestone of 94, set in 2004; 92 in Ramona, (90, 2007); 83 on Palomar Mountain (82, 1989); and 95 in Campo (92, 2001). In the arid, sun-baked Borrego area, the high of 106 tied the prior record, set in 1990.

An incoming low-pressure atmospheric system is expected to bring a gradual drop in temperatures to around seasonal averages along with increasing low clouds west of the mountains from Friday through early next week, the NWS advised.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/07/2020 19:36