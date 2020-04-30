Stay competitive in the COVID-19 climate with the power of data

Kyle Hotchkiss

Digital Marketing Specialist

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, businesses are seeking answers to the uncertainty that has become the new normal. Right now, everyone is working to redefine how they do business and how they reach out to customers and prospects in the marketing field. Some businesses are thirsty for the insights and data they need to make smart, educated decisions during this time of redefinition.

Global Web Index, a company that collects data on consumer behavior, has recently released a series of data sets that have been available for everyone, for free, to help...