Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Associate Editor 

Stay-home orders continue to be a gray area

 
Last updated 5/1/2020 at 12:37am

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Emily Deming, 13, plays tennis at the Fallbrook Tennis Club as the facility recently opened to players with social distancing guidelines.

Larry Reynolds said he was confused when he went by the Fallbrook Tennis Club.

It was mid-April, long after residents were given orders to stay at home except for essential needs or work and to avoid gatherings of any size.

And yet, he saw what he described as large numbers of people utilizing the tennis club.

"There was probably six, 10 cars in the parking lot. All of the courts were being used and the pros are out there teaching, and they're hanging onto their clients and they're certainly not even close to their social distancing and I just thought it takes a lot of gall to do," Reynold...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
