Sunny weekend predicted for San Diego, then heat wave

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Seasonal temperatures, weak onshore flow and overnight low clouds along the coast and in the valleys were predicted over the next two to three days, the National Weather Service said today.

The most noticeable warming will occur Tuesday through Thursday as a weak ridging pattern takes hold, the National Weather Service said.

The highs Saturday were expected to be 70-75 degrees near the coast and 74-79 inland with light winds.

Wednesday and Thursday are forecast to be the hottest days of the week, with highs 12 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Temperatures...