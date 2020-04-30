Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Sunny weekend predicted for San Diego, then heat wave

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/2/2020 at 2:21pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Seasonal temperatures, weak onshore flow and overnight low clouds along the coast and in the valleys were predicted over the next two to three days, the National Weather Service said today.

The most noticeable warming will occur Tuesday through Thursday as a weak ridging pattern takes hold, the National Weather Service said.

The highs Saturday were expected to be 70-75 degrees near the coast and 74-79 inland with light winds.

Wednesday and Thursday are forecast to be the hottest days of the week, with highs 12 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Temperatures...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/02/2020 15:21