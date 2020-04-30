Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting in Downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man suspected of assault at a San Diego park was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy today after he escaped a park ranger's vehicle while being taken to the San Diego Central Jail.

The gunfire erupted in the 1100 block of Front Street, near B Street, about 6 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

A ranger was driving the 36-year-old suspect to the jail when he jumped from the vehicle and ran off. Two San Diego County Sheriff's Department deputies who were arriving for work at the jail saw the suspect running and

began chasing him, with one deputy firing his or her weapon and hitting the suspect, police said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

The name of the suspect was not disclosed.

No law enforcement personnel were injured.