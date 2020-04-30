Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Trump harshly blames China for pandemic; a lab 'mistake'?

 
Last updated 4/30/2020 at 7:44pm



ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Thursday speculated that China could have unleashed the coronavirus on the world due to some kind of horrible "mistake," and his intelligence agencies said they are still examining a notion put forward by the president and aides that the pandemic may have resulted from an accident at a Chinese lab.

Trump even suggested the release could have been intentional.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the clearinghouse for the web of U.S. spy agencies, said it had ruled out the virus being man-made but was...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
