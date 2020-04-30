Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

At least 1 suffers serious injuries in crash into tree in North County

 
Last updated 5/4/2020 at 10:09am



RAINBOW (CNS) - At least one person suffered serious injuries this morning in a solo vehicle crash into a tree in the far northern reaches of San Diego County.

The crash was reported shortly after 3 a.m. on White Lilac Road off Old Highway 395, just east of Interstate 15, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

A vehicle went off the road and struck a tree, leaving the occupants trapped in the vehicle, the CHP reported.

At least one person suffered major injuries in the crash, but no details about the victim or the vehicle were immediately available.

...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
