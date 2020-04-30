Father killed, daughter slightly injured in North County motorcycle crash

PAUMA VALLEY (CNS) - A 57-year-old motorcyclist was killed, but his 16- year-old daughter suffered only minor injuries, when they crashed on a rural section of state Route 76 near the Rincon Indian Reservation, authorities said today.

The rider lost control of his Honda motorcycle for unknown reasons around 4:40 p.m. Thursday as he was riding west around a curve on SR-76 near Rincon Ranch Road, California Highway Patrol Officer Kevin Smale said.

The motorcycle veered off the roadway and overturned, ejecting both the father and his daughter, Smale said. The rider, a Vista resident whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The girl suffered minor injuries and was expected to make a full recovery, the officer said. The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation, but intoxication was not a factor.