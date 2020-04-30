Four pedestrians killed in Escondido crash, including two children

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A man, a woman and two boys from the same family were fatally struck by a car near an Escondido intersection, and police today were looking for witnesses.

The crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when a 28-year-old Escondido woman driving a 2014 Mazda3 north on San Pasqual Road struck the victims near Oak Hill Drive, Escondido police Lt. Scott Walters said.

A 33-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene, Walters said. A 50-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy were taken to Palomar Medical Center, where they later died.

The vi...