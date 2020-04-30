Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Two Orange County cities reopening beaches with new plans

 
Last updated 5/4/2020 at 6:51pm



LAGUNA BEACH (AP) — Two Orange County cities are reopening their beaches after they submitted plans to avoid overcrowding and allow for physical distancing in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, state officials said Monday.

The cities of Laguna Beach and San Clemente both submitted plans to reopen their beaches that adhere to Gov. Gavin Newsom's stay-at-home order, the California Natural Resources Agency said in a statement.

Laguna Beach will only allow active recreation, which means jogging, surfing and swimming are fine but lying in the sun and bringing a cooler aren't,...



