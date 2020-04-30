Five matches for Rickman before high school golf career ended

Alex Rickman was the only senior on the Bonsall High School golf team this year, and before the season was cut short due to the cancellation of school and CIF spring sports, he was able to participate in the Legionnaires’ five matches.

“It was unfortunate that it had to end early. He made a lot of good progress over the four years he played for me,” Bonsall coach Eddie Van Hoosear. “To play all four years and not be able to finish is really unfortunate.”

Rickman was one of seven players on the 2020 team. The Legionnaires lost all five of the matches they played this year.

“We g...