Handful of Pac-12 schools expecting to reopen in fall

JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

Five of the 12 schools in the Pac-12 expect to reopen their campuses this fall, a key step to the return of college sports.

Many more steps still need to be taken before football or any other sport is going to played in 2020 as the world copes with the coronavirus pandemic. The football season begins Aug. 29 with a slate of games that include three Pac-12 schools.

Both Arizona schools, both Washington schools and Oregon anticipate holding in-person classes in the fall, but that leaves seven others still mulling whether to follow suit or continue holding online...