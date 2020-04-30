Walker believes Warriors could have won CIF baseball championship

Ten of the 17 players on the 2020 Fallbrook High School varsity baseball roster are seniors, and head coach Pat Walker believes that the shortening of the CIF season not only cost those seniors a deserving conclusion to their high school careers but also potentially cost the Warriors a CIF championship.

“This is the best baseball team I’ve coached, and I didn’t get to coach,” head coach Pat Walker said.

The 2018 Warriors reached the semifinals of the CIF Division IV playoffs and had an overall record of 17-16 including a 6-6 Valley League mark worth third place in the five-team st...