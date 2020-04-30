Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Walker believes Warriors could have won CIF baseball championship

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/30/2020 at 1:12pm



Ten of the 17 players on the 2020 Fallbrook High School varsity baseball roster are seniors, and head coach Pat Walker believes that the shortening of the CIF season not only cost those seniors a deserving conclusion to their high school careers but also potentially cost the Warriors a CIF championship.

“This is the best baseball team I’ve coached, and I didn’t get to coach,” head coach Pat Walker said.

The 2018 Warriors reached the semifinals of the CIF Division IV playoffs and had an overall record of 17-16 including a 6-6 Valley League mark worth third place in the five-team st...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/30/2020 14:30