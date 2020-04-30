Wallace named Valley League player of the year in girls water polo

Sophia Wallace was named Player of the Year in the Valley League this season for girls water polo.

After another Valley League championship, undefeated league season and a trip to the CIF Division 1 semifinal, it's not surprising that several Fallbrook High School Warriors girls' water polo players were recently named to the all-league team.

Leading the way for the Warriors was Sophia Wallace, who was named player of the year for the Valley League.

"She was kind of our spark plug a lot of the time," head coach Sean Redmon said. "She led our team in scoring and drew more ejections than anybody on our team. Many because she would always be aggressive and knew how to get defenders in a situation that caused them to be ejected and foul out. And she was also one of our team captains and a leader on the team that way too."

Redmond said she was in the top three fastest swimmers on a fast Warriors team and caused defenders a lot of problems all season long.

In addition to Wallace on the first team, seniors Anna Draves and goalie Naomi Wood, as well as junior Paris Dowden were named to the first team.

"Anna was one of our team captains too and was a captain for the last three years," Redmond said. "She would play in set and would also play in set D or wherever else we needed her."

Redmond said Wood likely led the league in saves.

"She was very instrumental in a number of our key wins, especially the close games and some of the things she was able to do in the cage, but also wasn't afraid to come out in and challenge for the ball," Redmond said. "There were some games she would go out almost 5 meters to steal the ball, which then helped us out greatly, and stopped the counterattacks."

Anna Draves was named to the first team in the Valley League.

Sophomores Aina Piza-Serra and Jocelyn Jones were named to the second team.

"Paris and Jocelyn were our two fastest swimmers," Redmond said. "They would do the sprint and would play wherever it was needed on offense or defense. (Paris) kind of was all over more of a utility player."

The Warriors finished the regular season with a 19-9 record, earning them the No. 3 seed in CIF Division I tournament and a first-round bye.

Redmond said he was proud of his team.

"Oh yes, very proud," he said. "And you know, unfortunately, we didn't get to have our awards banquet because the date we picked was going to happen a week after we were out of school. That's a little bittersweet end to the season."

Jeff Pack can be reached by email at [email protected]