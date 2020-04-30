Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Associated Press 

California city official ousted over his pandemic remarks

 
Last updated 5/2/2020 at 5:28pm



ANTIOCH (AP) — A Northern California city official has been ousted after he suggested on social media that sick, old and homeless people should be left to meet their "natural course in nature" during the coronavirus pandemic.

City council members in Antioch, a city of about 110,000 people 35 miles east of Oakland, voted unanimously Friday night to remove Ken Turnage II from his post as chairman of the city's planning commission.

NBC Bay Area reports there was a swift uproar after Turnage characterized people with weak immune systems as a drain on society.

He wrote on Facebook: "the World...



