California governor expands health coverage in virus cases

DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed an executive order allowing employees across California's economy to apply for worker's compensation if they contract the coronavirus, with a presumption that it was work-related unless employers can prove otherwise.

The presumption applies for the next 60 days and is retroactive to March 19, when Newsom first ordered all but essential workers to stay at home to ease the risk of transmitting the virus. He said the change is needed now as California prepares to relax those orders in coming days and weeks....