California hospitals cite $14 billion in losses, seek aid
Last updated 5/4/2020 at 6:52pm
DON THOMPSON
Associated Press
SACRAMENTO (AP) — California hospitals have suffered as much as $14 billion in losses by postponing elective surgeries and other procedures to clear space in anticipation of a flood of coronavirus patients that never occurred, the hospital association said Monday in asking state lawmakers to immediately approve $1 billion in financial aid.
"We emptied California's hospitals to make way," California Hospital Association President and CEO Carmela Coyle told a budget subcommittee, as most state Assembly members returned to the state Capitol for the first time du...
