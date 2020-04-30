Memo says California governor will order all beaches closed

ADAM BEAM and STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO (AP) - Gov. Gavin Newsom will order all beaches and state parks closed Friday after tens of thousands of people flocked to the seashore last weekend during a heat wave despite his stay-at-home order, according to a memo sent Wednesday evening to police chiefs around the state.

Eric Nuñez, president of the California Police Chiefs Association, said it was sent to give chiefs time to plan ahead of Newsom's expected announcement Thursday.

A message to the governor's office seeking comment wasn't immediately returned.

Newsom this week ta...