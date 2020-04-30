Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Viral sleuths needed to track California coronavirus cases

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/4/2020 at 6:32pm



BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California's ambitious plan to double the current number of coronavirus tests is being paired with a massive campaign to track down every person who may become infected by each new person who tests positive for the virus.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that as part of statewide plans to reopen businesses, California aims to reassign 20,000 public employees as COVID-19 case investigators and contact tracers, a job that requires perseverance, resourcefulness and a bit of sleuthing.

"It's more complicated than you think," said Dr. George Ruther...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/04/2020 19:06