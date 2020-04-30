Viral sleuths needed to track California coronavirus cases

BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California's ambitious plan to double the current number of coronavirus tests is being paired with a massive campaign to track down every person who may become infected by each new person who tests positive for the virus.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that as part of statewide plans to reopen businesses, California aims to reassign 20,000 public employees as COVID-19 case investigators and contact tracers, a job that requires perseverance, resourcefulness and a bit of sleuthing.

"It's more complicated than you think," said Dr. George Ruther...