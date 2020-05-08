Be a part of Fallbrook Garden Club's Virtual Flower Show

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Garden Club would like to invite everyone to participate in its first Virtual Flower Show, following the cancellation of the club's Fallbrook in Bloom Flower Show due to the spread of coronavirus.

The virtual show will be online as part of the relaunching of FGC's website and aims to unite people from all over by having them send in pictures of their prized flowers and plants to be shared on the website.

For more information, visit https://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org. While there, take a tour of the site.

Submitted by Fallbrook Garden Club.