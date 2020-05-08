Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Fallbrook Parkinson's Support group to host virtual meeting on Medicare, Medi-Cal

 
Last updated 5/7/2020 at 2:28pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Parkinson’s Support group will host their regularly scheduled monthly meeting virtually Friday, May 22, at 10 a.m., via webinar.

The webinar will be presented by Jamie Chen, a state outreach representative for the Coordinated Care Initiative. The topic is Cal MediConnect, which is an integrated delivery system that manages the benefits and services of both Medicare and Medi-Cal while providing care coordination through a care coordinator.

Pre-registration is required to secure a personal web link. There is no cost associated with this webinar.

To register, visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1352718566767846414, click on the registration link and fill in name and hit “register.” After participants register, they will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

A reminder will be sent out 24 hours and one hour before the meeting time. In the reminder email, there will be a box, “Join Webinar,” to click on to join the meeting.

Participants can contact Irene at 760-731-0171 or [email protected] with any questions or concerns.

Submitted by Fallbrook Parkinson’s Support Group.

 
Village News

