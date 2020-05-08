FHS April Students of the Month announced

FALLBROOK – The impact of COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of the Fallbrook High School District's monthly business community breakfasts for April and May, but honored Students of the Month have been announced for both months.

Nominated throughout the school year by educators, the business community and charitable organizations, senior students are selected for this honor by criteria that include excellence in academics, school service and activities, community service, leadership and citizenship.

The Students of the Month for April are Jade Ingham, Samantha Leon, Rosaline Sanchez and Ethan Schmutz.

Jade Ingham, nominated by Spanish teacher Estay Paulson, has not only excelled academically in high school but also has served as drum major of Fallbrook High School's award-winning marching band. Ingham's director Derek Lee enthusiastically described her as "an absolute integral part of our band community; she has been a leader and a friend to everyone in our organization. She is an amazing human being who will do everything in her power to help anyone who needs it. One of the first to arrive to class, she's more than prepared to take on the day's tasks so that I can depend on her to get things done. She has been an amazing person to watch grow the past few years, and I am excited for her to show the world what a Fallbrook band member can achieve! Oh, and she is a fantastic musician, too."

Paulson said, "Jade has a great thirst for learning. She likes to read psychology books for fun and during school closure, she has been learning how to play chess. She has a great heart and is always ready to help out her younger siblings."

In addition to her school involvements, Ingham has served as a Girl Scout for over 10 years and has sewn 50 pillowcases for Operation Hope in Vista, an organization which helps victims of domestic violence.

Samantha Leon, nominated by science teacher Marin Pinnell, has been active as an exemplary student-athlete. Leon's range of activities has included being a strong field hockey and soccer player, vice president of the AVID Club, participant of FFA, Club Futuro and Environmental Club.

As an AVID student, she has worked diligently to excel academically and prepare for continued success in college. Giving back to the community, Leon has enjoyed serving with Fallbrook A Leer each year, volunteering at local thrift shops and with voting outreach, and as a Spanish tutor at school and an interpreter at community and school events.

Rosaline Sanchez, nominated by choral director Heather Smith, has served this school year as president and student leader of the choir, giving Smith immense assistance in class as well as in preparation for concert performances.

Smith said, "Roseline is the one student who all others look to for support and clarification. She is kind and patient and puts her peers at ease. She is a tremendous help, a wonderful musician and an independent learner who goes out of her way to understand material in-depth."

Sanchez's additional involvements have included being an outstanding CIF shot put athlete for the Fallbrook track team, serving on the Associated Student Body and volunteering with the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary. Sanchez will be majoring in music at California State University Fullerton.

Ethan Schmutz, nominated by agriculture teacher Doug Sehnert, has been an exceptional FFA student leader, while balancing his academics with being a strong player on Fallbrook's baseball team. Schmutz has also served with JROTC and volunteered with Fallbrook Little League and Fallbrook Ag Boosters.

Sehnert said she admires that "Ethan sets his goals and acknowledges his responsibilities. He realizes the importance of communication with his team. Whether it be his fellow classmates, FFA officers or teachers, Ethan does his best to keep all in the loop. I value how Ethan is willing to lend a hand and help when and where needed."

Because the community could not celebrate these students with the recognition they deserve at the monthly breakfast, members of the Student of the Month Committee have visited each recipient's home with a balloon bouquet, and presented each student with a commemorative T-shirt and the customary backpack of gifts from local donors.

Submitted by The Student of the Month Committee.