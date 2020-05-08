Finding joy: Hygge at home during quarantine

To create hygge, or coziness, at home, bring the outside in with natural pieces like wood, felted wool, cotton, fur and plants.

FALLBROOK – Some North County residents are having cabin fever already – feeling irritated and trying their best to prevent going stir-crazy during the extended spring break quarantine at home. Getting cozy and creating a feeling of warmth and intimacy at home is the key to helping them manage that emotion. Take it from the Danes and their hygge way of life.

Hygge means "to give courage, comfort, joy," "a form of everyday togetherness" and "a pleasant and highly valued everyday experience of safety, equality, personal wholeness and a spontaneous social flow." No wonder the Scandinavians rank consistently on top as the world's happiest people, according to the World Happiness Report.

The art of hygge is a product of people huddling inside away from snow, and now that California residents are trying to prevent the spread of coronavirus, making their homes even a better place to live only makes sense. Here's how to make home into a cozy zone and find comfort and joy at home during these trying times.

Surround yourself only with things you love.

Scandinavians are known for their minimalistic and open-style homes. Now that you're stuck at home, it's a great opportunity to start your spring cleaning, declutter and adjust your surroundings so you only see items that you love and have meaning when you look around your house.

Add warm lights.

It's said that Danes embraced this idea due to long, dark and cold days in the northern regions. They gather around the fire and spend quality time together with their dearest. So, one of the important elements of hygge is adding soft, warm lighting. You can achieve this effect by switching some of your bright, incandescent lights or scones to warmer light bulbs, turning on the fireplace, adding fairy lights or simply lighting up some candles to create that warm, cozy atmosphere.

Take the outside in.

The Northern regions don't have the most optimal climate; most days of the year are cold and raining so they are more likely to spend time indoors. That's why their decor staples are mostly natural pieces like wood, felted wool, cotton, fur and plants to add contrast and life to their walls that are as desaturated as the outside.

Take out as many organic elements as you already have. You can even get some plants or twigs from your backyard and put them in a vase. You can also embrace this idea by hanging a photo of a beautiful landscape.

Cozy up.

Who says you can only cozy up during fall or winter? Light up fresh-scented candles, soft throw pillows and play happy tunes to keep the mood light and positive. Make hot drinks, or open a cork. Relive your most treasured memories by putting up your photos from your past vacations. Whatever simple thing that makes you feel warm and fuzzy, lean into that.

Spend quality time.

The concept of hygge is to slow down, relax and really enjoy life. Finish your work on time and when it's family time, only dedicate that time to actually spending that time with them. Bake together, eat takeout together, play charades and binge watch series together. No social media, no emails – just being in the moment and making new beautiful memories with the most special people in your life.

If you're alone, you can video chat your friends and eat dinner together in front of your webcams, celebrate virtual birthdays and even watch Netflix together. Or finally, make some time for self-care, maybe an at-home spa or even a simple cup of coffee, curl up with a good book and spend a special time just for you.

Nothing lasts forever, and this pandemic shall pass. Right now, let's make the most out of the situation and choose joy all the time.

This article first appeared on Broadpoint Properties' website, https://servingsandiegocounty.com.

