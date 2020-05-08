Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Majority of Realtors continue to report sellers haven't lowered listing prices to attract buyers

 
Last updated 5/8/2020 at 3:01am



WASHINGTON – More than three in four Realtors currently working with sellers this week – 76% – reported their clients haven’t reduced listing prices to attract buyers, according to a new survey from the National Association of Realtors. That’s up from 74% who said the same a week ago.

“Nearly 70% of Americans have secure employment and those interested in purchasing homes are looking at the enticing mortgage rates,” Lawrence Yun, chief economist for NAR, said. “One in five potential buyers have dropped out of the market due to job loss concerns, hopes are the massive financ...



