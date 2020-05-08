Firebreak training on Camp Pendleton is annual event

Village News/U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Andrew Cortez

A heavy fire equipment operator with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection looks over his bulldozer during heavy equipment interagency safety training on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, April 29. From April 20 to May 1, firefighters from multiple agencies trained to use heavy equipment to cut approximately 60 miles of fire breaks on Camp Pendleton in preparation for this year's fire season.