Firebreak training on Camp Pendleton is annual event

 
Last updated 5/7/2020 at 3:49pm

Village News/U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Andrew Cortez

A heavy fire equipment operator with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection looks over his bulldozer during heavy equipment interagency safety training on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, April 29. From April 20 to May 1, firefighters from multiple agencies trained to use heavy equipment to cut approximately 60 miles of fire breaks on Camp Pendleton in preparation for this year's fire season.

Village News/U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Andrew Cortez

A heavy fire equipment operator with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection practices making firebreaks during heavy equipment interagency safety training on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, April 29. The HEIS training is an annual event that helps different fire agencies build firebreaks and polish their skills to prevent and fight fires.

 
