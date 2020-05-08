Lawns are the new wedding venue in the age of coronavirus

LEANNE ITALIE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Love in the age of coronavirus sometimes requires a lawn.

Couples with dashed wedding plans due to lockdown restrictions have been tying the knot on those tidy green spreads instead, including at least one loaner.

Danielle Cartaxo and Ryan Cignarella were supposed to get married in West Orange, New Jersey, on April 11 at a venue with sweeping views of the New York City skyline. Rather than abandon their Easter Weekend nuptials, they headed outdoors.

The tricky part was finding a lawn. The two live in Wayne, Pennsylvania, about 100 miles away, b...