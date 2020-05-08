Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Lawns are the new wedding venue in the age of coronavirus

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/9/2020 at 12:42pm

LEANNE ITALIE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Love in the age of coronavirus sometimes requires a lawn.

Couples with dashed wedding plans due to lockdown restrictions have been tying the knot on those tidy green spreads instead, including at least one loaner.

Danielle Cartaxo and Ryan Cignarella were supposed to get married in West Orange, New Jersey, on April 11 at a venue with sweeping views of the New York City skyline. Rather than abandon their Easter Weekend nuptials, they headed outdoors.

The tricky part was finding a lawn. The two live in Wayne, Pennsylvania, about 100 miles away, b...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/09/2020 14:38