Significant patient volume declines due to COVID-19 leads to workforce reduction for Palomar Health

ESCONDIDO – Due to the financial strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Palomar Health announced April 28 that it is eliminating 317 positions effective Wednesday, April 29, to ensure the organization can continue providing healthcare to North San Diego County residents now and in the future.

Employees who are affected will receive a severance package and are immediately eligible for unemployment and health insurance coverage through their severance period.

The layoffs are a result of a 45-50% decrease in patient visits throughout the health system, which led to a $5.7 million operating...