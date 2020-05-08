Temecula Valley Hospital resumes certain elective surgeries

TEMECULA – Temecula Valley Hospital and Southwest Healthcare System at Rancho Springs Medical Center in Murrieta and Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar were preparing to perform certain elective surgeries based on recent guidelines set forth by health care and state officials, starting May 4.

Darlene Wetton, CEO of Temecula Valley Hospital, and Jared Giles, CEO for Southwest Healthcare System, said while the hospital is ready to meet the surgical needs of their patients, they recognize that some individuals may have concerns about coming to the hospital while some COVID-19 cases ar...