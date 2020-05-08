Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Biden plans to stay home, testing limits of virtual campaign

 
Last updated 5/12/2020 at 8:26pm



BILL BARROW and STEVE PEOPLES

Associated Press

Joe Biden has no foreseeable plans to resume in-person campaigning amid a pandemic that is testing whether a national presidential election can be won by a candidate communicating almost entirely from home.

The virtual campaign Biden is waging from Wilmington, Delaware, is a stark contrast with President Donald Trump, who is planning travel despite warnings from public health experts about the coronavirus's spread. It also intensifies the spotlight on how Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, will manage his campaign, with some in his part...



