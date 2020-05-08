Burr steps aside as Senate intelligence chair amid FBI probe

ERIC TUCKER, MICHAEL BALSAMO and MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Richard Burr temporarily stepped aside as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday after the FBI served a search warrant for his cellphone as part of an investigation into a well-timed sale of stocks tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced the move, saying he and Burr had agreed that it was in the committee's best interests. As he ducked into a Senate Republican lunch, Burr told reporters at the Capitol that he thought it was "...