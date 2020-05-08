Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Emails: Trump nominee involved in shelving CDC virus guide

 
Last updated 5/13/2020 at 6:58pm



JASON DEAREN and MICHAEL BIESECKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former chemical industry executive nominated to be the nation's top consumer safety watchdog was involved in sidelining detailed guidelines to help communities reopen during the coronavirus pandemic, internal government emails show.

Now the ranking Democrat on the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee is questioning the role played by nominee Nancy Beck in the decision to shelve the guidelines. Beck is not a medical doctor and has no background in virology.

President Donald Trump has nominated Beck to...



