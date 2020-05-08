Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Fauci warns of serious consequences if US reopens too soon

 
LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, warned on Tuesday that "the consequences could be really serious" if cities and states reopen the U.S. economy too quickly with the coronavirus still spreading.

More COVID-19 infections are inevitable as people again start gathering, but how prepared communities are to stamp out those sparks will determine how bad the rebound is, Fauci told the Senate Health, Labor and Pensions Committee.

"There is no doubt, even under the best of circumstances...



