Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Georgia man's death raises echoes of US racial terror legacy

 
Last updated 5/9/2020 at 12:29pm



AARON MORRISON and RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Many people saw more than the last moments of Ahmaud Arbery's life when a video emerged this week of white men armed with guns confronting the black man, a struggle with punches thrown, three shots fired and Arbery collapsing dead.

The Feb. 23 shooting in coastal Georgia is drawing comparisons to a much darker period of U.S. history — when extrajudicial killings of black people, almost exclusively at the hands of white male vigilantes, inflicted racial terror on African Americans. It frequently happened with law enforc...



