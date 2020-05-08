Georgia man's death raises echoes of US racial terror legacy

AARON MORRISON and RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Many people saw more than the last moments of Ahmaud Arbery's life when a video emerged this week of white men armed with guns confronting the black man, a struggle with punches thrown, three shots fired and Arbery collapsing dead.

The Feb. 23 shooting in coastal Georgia is drawing comparisons to a much darker period of U.S. history — when extrajudicial killings of black people, almost exclusively at the hands of white male vigilantes, inflicted racial terror on African Americans. It frequently happened with law enforc...