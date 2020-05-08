Jerry Stiller, comedian and 'Seinfeld' actor, dies at 92

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Jerry Stiller, who for decades teamed with wife Anne Meara in a beloved comedy duo and then reached new heights in his senior years as the high-strung Frank Costanza on the classic sitcom "Seinfeld" and the basement-dwelling father-in-law on "The King of Queens," died at 92, his son Ben Stiller announced Monday.

"I'm sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes," his son said in a tweet.

"He was a great dad and grandfather and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad," wro...