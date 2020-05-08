Judge puts off approving US request to dismiss Flynn case
Last updated 5/14/2020 at 10:58am
ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - A federal judge made clear Tuesday that he would not immediately rule on the Justice Department's decision to dismiss its criminal case against former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn, saying he would instead let outside individuals and groups weigh in with their opinions.
The move suggests U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan is not inclined to automatically rubber-stamp the department's plan to dismiss the Flynn prosecution.
Flynn pleaded guilty, as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, to ly...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)