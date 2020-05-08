Lost your job? Here's what you need to know

CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and SARAH SKIDMORE SELL

Associated Press Writers

WASHINGTON (AP) - Nearly 33.5 million Americans have lost their jobs and applied for unemployment benefits in the past 7 weeks - a stunning record high that reflects the near-complete shutdown of the U.S. economy.

On Friday, the government said the U.S. unemployment rate hit 14.7% in April, the highest rate since the Great Depression. As recently as February, the unemployment rate was just 3.5%, a 50-year low.

For those who have lost jobs, it's a frightening time. Bills need to be paid. Do they qualify for unemployment ben...