Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Lost your job? Here's what you need to know

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/8/2020 at 1:02pm

CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and SARAH SKIDMORE SELL

Associated Press Writers

WASHINGTON (AP) - Nearly 33.5 million Americans have lost their jobs and applied for unemployment benefits in the past 7 weeks - a stunning record high that reflects the near-complete shutdown of the U.S. economy.

On Friday, the government said the U.S. unemployment rate hit 14.7% in April, the highest rate since the Great Depression. As recently as February, the unemployment rate was just 3.5%, a 50-year low.

For those who have lost jobs, it's a frightening time. Bills need to be paid. Do they qualify for unemployment ben...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/08/2020 15:35