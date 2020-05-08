New week brings new challenges for White House

KEVIN FREKING

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration's leading health experts on safely dealing with the novel coronavirus will be testifying in a Senate hearing by a videoconference this week after three of them and the committee's chairman were exposed to people who tested positive for COVID-19.

Adding to a string of potentially awkward moments for President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence himself self-isolated for the weekend after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Pence leads Trump's coronavirus task force.

The images of top administration offic...