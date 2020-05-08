Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Pandemic creates electoral uncertainty for Trump, Democrats

 
Last updated 5/11/2020 at 9am



STEVE PEOPLES and THOMAS BEAUMONT

Associated Press

Presidential politics move fast. What we're watching heading into a new week on the 2020 campaign:

Days to general election: 176

THE NARRATIVE

President Donald Trump's reelection is facing growing headwinds less than six months before Election Day.

Coronavirus has breached the White House walls. The U.S. unemployment rate is at a 90-year high. And the death toll in the U.S. has surged past 80,000, far more than the Republican president's projections. Meanwhile, medical experts are warning of a major second wave of infections as states beg...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
