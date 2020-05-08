Pelosi unveils $3T virus bill, warns inaction costs more

LISA MASCARO and ANDREW TAYLOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled a more than $3 trillion coronavirus aid package Tuesday, a sweeping effort with $1 trillion for states and cities, "hazard pay" for essential workers and a new round of cash payments to individuals.

The House is expected to vote on the package as soon as Friday. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said there is no "urgency." The Senate will wait until after Memorial Day to consider options.

"We must think big, for the people, now," Pelosi said from the speaker's office at the C...