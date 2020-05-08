Poll shows a partisan split over virus-era religious freedom

ELANA SCHOR and EMILY SWANSON

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — As the nation's houses of worship weigh how and when to resume in-person gatherings while coronavirus stay-at-home orders ease in some areas, a new poll points to a partisan divide over whether restricting those services violates religious freedom.

Questions about whether states and localities could restrict religious gatherings to protect public health during the pandemic while permitting other secular activities have swirled for weeks and resulted in more than a dozen legal challenges that touch on freedom to worship.

