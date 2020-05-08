Privacy groups: TikTok app violating children's privacy

TALI ARBEL

AP Technology Writer

Privacy watchdogs say that the popular TikTok video app is violating a children's privacy law and putting kids at risk.

A coalition of 20 groups, including Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood and the Center for Digital Democracy, filed a complaint Thursday with the Federal Trade Commission saying that TikTok is collecting personal information of kids under 13 without their parents' consent.

TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, has exploded in popularity with young people thanks to its goofy, lighthearted feel and ease of use.

At the same time, it'...