Privacy groups: TikTok app violating children's privacy
Last updated 5/14/2020 at 11:59am
TALI ARBEL
AP Technology Writer
Privacy watchdogs say that the popular TikTok video app is violating a children's privacy law and putting kids at risk.
A coalition of 20 groups, including Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood and the Center for Digital Democracy, filed a complaint Thursday with the Federal Trade Commission saying that TikTok is collecting personal information of kids under 13 without their parents' consent.
TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, has exploded in popularity with young people thanks to its goofy, lighthearted feel and ease of use.
At the same time, it'...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)