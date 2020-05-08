Supreme Court hearing clash over Trump tax, bank records

MARK SHERMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up President Donald Trump's bid to keep his tax, bank and financial records private, a major clash over presidential accountability that could affect the 2020 presidential campaign.

The justices are hearing arguments by telephone Tuesday morning in two cases about subpoenas from congressional committees and the Manhattan district attorney. The court, where six justices are age 65 or older, has been meeting by phone because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rulings against the president could lead to the campaign season...