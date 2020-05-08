Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Trump advisers cite need to stop 'permanent' economic toll

 
Last updated 5/10/2020 at 4:13pm



KEVIN FREKING

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some of President Donald Trump's top economic advisers emphasized on Sunday the importance of states getting more businesses and offices open even as the pandemic makes its way to the White House complex, forcing three members of the administration's coronavirus task force into self-quarantine.

The president and governors who will decide when to reopen their states are facing competing pressures. More economic activity and travel will likely lead to more people contracting COVID-19. But tight restrictions on which businesses can operate are...



