Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Trump-backed Tiffany wins Wisconsin congressional race

 
Last updated 5/12/2020 at 8:27pm



SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tom Tiffany, a state senator endorsed by President Donald Trump, easily won a special congressional election Tuesday in a heavily conservative, rural Wisconsin district, cheering Republicans even as Democrats argued the victory revealed vulnerabilities for the president among his base.

Tiffany's win over Democrat Tricia Zunker in northern Wisconsin's 7th District comes in the state's second election amid the coronavirus pandemic the past five weeks. Tiffany will replace former reality TV star Sean Duffy, a Republican who retired in Septemb...



