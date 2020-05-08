Trump faces virus at White House amid push to 'reopen' US
ZEKE MILLER and KEVIN FREKING
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump insisted Monday his administration has "met the moment" and "prevailed" on coronavirus testing, even as the White House itself became a potent symbol of the risk facing Americans everywhere by belatedly ordering everyone who enters the West Wing to wear a mask.
Trump addressed a Rose Garden audience filled with mask-wearing administration officials, some appearing publicly with face coverings for the first time during the pandemic, after two aides tested positive for COVID-19 late last week. The startl...
