Trump takes cautious approach to highlighting Biden accuser

 
Last updated 5/11/2020 at 9:03am



JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump rarely holds his fire, hurling accusations true and false.

But when it comes to the sexual assault allegation leveled against Joe Biden, his Democratic rival, the president has been unusually reticent.

Trump didn't publicly address the issue until April 30, more than a month after former Senate staffer Tara Reade alleged on a podcast that Biden sexually assaulted her in a Capitol Hill basement in 1993. Biden has vehemently denied the allegation, saying it never happened.

When Trump has talked about the accusation, he's...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
