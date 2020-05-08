Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

US approves new coronavirus antigen test with fast results

 
Last updated 5/9/2020 at 12:26pm



TOM KRISHER

Associated Press

U.S. regulators have approved a new type of coronavirus test that administration officials have promoted as a key to opening up the country.

The Food and Drug Administration on Saturday announced emergency authorization for antigen tests developed by Quidel Corp. of San Diego. The test can rapidly detect fragments of virus proteins in samples collected from swabs swiped inside the nasal cavity, the FDA said in a statement.

The antigen test is the third type of test to be authorized by the FDA.

Currently, the only way to diagnose active COVID-19 is to test a pati...



